DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A local retirement community is giving gifts to Millikin nursing students in honor of Random Acts of Kindness Day.
The Primrose Retirement Community of Decatur put together treat bags for these students. The gifts are meant to thank students for continuing their education in the health care field.
This comes as working conditions have been challenging for health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We feel like it's important for all of us to give back as much as we possibly can," said Jeannie Parker, sales director of Primrose. "It's a blessing to the one that's receiving and a blessing to the one that's doing it as well and we're just so thankful for the Millikin program that they have here for the nurses and we're thankful for the students that go through the program."
Thursday is National Random Acts of Kindness Day in the United States. Primrose residents are encouraging people to spread kindness and help another person.
