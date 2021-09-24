ILLINOIS (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker has signed revised legislative maps into law.
On Friday, the governor announced the General Assembly Redistricting Act of 2021 (SB 927) will take effect immediately. His office said these maps were revised by the General Assembly using 2020 U.S. Census data.
Pritzker's office said the House and Senate district maps "reflect Illinois' diversity" and "preserve minority representation in Illinois' government in accordance with the federal Voting Rights Act."
"A landmark achievement of the civil rights movement, the Voting Rights Act prohibits practices and procedures that discriminate on the basis of race, color or membership in a protected language minority group," the governor's office said in a statement. "Building on and strengthening that consequential law, the Illinois Voting Rights Act of 2011 ensures redistricting plans are crafted in a way that preserves clusters of minority voters if they are of size or cohesion to exert collective electoral power. The maps signed into law today meet those requirements to adequately preserve minority representation and reflect the diversity of our state."
The Change Illinois Action Fund sent a statement Friday saying the governor ignored constituents by signing the maps into law. Their words said:
"Gov. J.B. Pritzker Friday fueled his litany of broken vows to the people of Illinois by signing into law maps that do not reflect the rich diversity of Illinois, but instead steal representation from Latino, Black and other Illinoisans who have repeatedly pleaded for equitable representation.
"For the second time this year, Pritzker joined supermajority lawmakers in ignoring and disrespecting the input of constituents.
"Many major groups agree the new maps reduce the numbers of majority Black voting age population districts and majority Latino voting age population districts. The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund’s lawyers have said they believe the state representative and senate maps dilute Latino voting power. The Latino Policy Forum asked Pritzker to veto the maps for the same reason. Illinois African Americans for Equitable Redistricting also said the maps do not create enough Black majority voting age districts. Valerie Leonard, who leads the group, said, “In fact, every redistricting plan the legislature has come up with after 2011 has done progressively more harm to Black voters.” The Decalogue Society of Lawyers noted Jewish communities on Chicago’s north side and suburbs were split up.
"Despite all of this, and despite repeated claims that he wanted maps that accurately reflect the state’s rich diversity, Pritzker chose party fealty over the people of Illinois. He again broke his pledge to honor our diversity. This, after previously violating his repeated promises to push for and support independent redistricting and to veto partisan maps.
"The actions of supermajority lawmakers are utterly undemocratic. CHANGE Illinois and its partners remain deeply concerned about the maps’ negative effects on the voting power of communities of color guaranteed by the federal Voting Rights Act. We are compelled to redouble our battle for transparent, independent redistricting that honors the will of the people of Illinois."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.