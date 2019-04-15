DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - If one didn't take Larry Klugman's class, chances are they witnessed his expert knowledge in politics when he visited the WAND-TV studio.
It's been 2 1/2 years since he's passed. Not a day goes by that his colleagues don't admire his dedication to his student's and Richland. Teena Zindel-McWilliams used to work with the political science professor.
"I knew Larry Klugman the day I set foot on campus 36 years ago," Zindel-McWilliams said. "He'd bring politicians in and government individuals and elected officials to talk about the way things were."
Klugman was a popular teacher in the community college. Students took his class because his reputation spoke for itself. However, the school has a special way of keeping his memory and legacy alive.
The professor was known to spend time in the school cafeteria with the students. His peers said he "was having court."
There's a special chair in the cafeteria with his name on it. It reads "In memory of Professor Klugman and his dedication to Richland Community College students for over 45 years".