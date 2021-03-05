(WAND)- Richland Community College joins 16 other community colleges, the Illinois Community College Career Services Professionals council, and the Illinois Department of Employment Security to host a virtual career fair.
The statewide virtual career fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021.
The free event is available for anyone seeking a job here in Illinois and will be accessible via www.handshake.com.
Employers looking to hire can participate for $75, to register (Click here).
Job seekers can register and schedule virtual meetings with employers who will be taking part in the career fair to register (Click here).
