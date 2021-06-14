DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Phase Five now allows businesses to operate without capacity limits. However, Kalin Gaines is facing another problem that is limiting his barbecue business - the price of meat.
Economists said there is more demand than supply. Gaines, who owns the Kansas City Barbecue Pit, said he doesn't want to shorten the portions or raise prices.
"But we have to make a decision sooner or later," Gaines added.
The Decatur business owner revealed how much the price of meat is affecting his business. In a delivery receipt from April, two cases of spare ribs were $161. For the same two cases in June, the price was $242. Gaines mentioned how his team would have to visit local grocery stores more than once to meet their quota.
The price of meat, specifically beef, is exceedingly high. Data from the USDA showed a pound of all fresh beef was $6.47 in April. In May, it was $6.73. That is a big deal to the barbecue business owner.
"We have lot of items on our menu so we can get creative," Gaines said.
For now, the only thing Gaines can do is watch the prices until he sees a reasonable rate. Recently, the Beach House restaurant took burgers off the menu because of beef prices. BC Wings recently closed because of food costs.
