MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis visited the Piatt County Courthouse Tuesday to make sure passport processing would still be possible.
Seth Floyd, clerk of the circuit court, says when he was first informed about removing the passport processing in Monticello, he was looking for everyone and anyone to contact to help it stay.
"It fills an essential need in Monticello," he said. "It was very disheartening to get that message. I'm very thankful for the help of Rodney Davis."
He says the department wanted to shut it down for cost savings.
"I still don't see what those cost savings are," he said. "They didn't think we did enough or served enough customers but when you provide a service to even 100 people a year, it saves them from having to drive 40 to 30 minutes ... it saves them a lot of money."
Rodney Davis says the Monticello office fills an important role.
"Sometimes you just want to be able to ask somebody questions and that's why small communities are so effective to be able to serve their communities," he said. "We made the case to the Chicago Passport Agency that it is one that needed to remain open."
He says he's proud to say that Monticello is going to continue to provide that service.