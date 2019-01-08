Rosecrance on Moreland Grand Opening

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- An additional Rosecrance center will host its grand opening Wednesday for the entire Champaign community to view right on Moreland Boulevard.
Rosecrance in Moreland will be the center for recovery in Champaign. Executive Director Chris Gleason says organizers needed another center that specified in recovery. Recovery is difficult and it takes time.
"Recovery is very stigma-based so not a lot of people are out there talking about their recovery," said Gleason.
The previous location had a capacity of 24 people and this new location will serve up to 32 residents and provide 12 bed recovery homes.
"Plus, we'll be doing outpatient service as well and our administrative team will be moved out here as well," Gleason said.
He said he wants the clients to feel empowered and have a place to call home.
"We are really living our mission: to get help, hope and recovery."
The new location also has amenities such as a gym and art room.
The grand opening will be tomorrow from 4-9 at 2302 Moreland Blvd. in Champaign.
People can RSVP to the event at rosecrance.org or by calling 815.387.5696.