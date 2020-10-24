Row, row, row your rower to raise awareness for funds!
 
The community in Piatt County got together to row for breast cancer research, awareness and patient support. 
 
Kirby Medical Center Active Manager, Jordan Barney, led the event. He says this fundraiser was great for those who want to feel fit and active. "It’s a good opportunity to just be around some other people here in this time is kind of hard to do, as well as show off some fitness and focus on health and wellness," said Barney.
 
Barney tells WAND News this is the first year the event is held outside. He says it is nice to see people pushing themselves out of the KMC Active Gym. 
 

"It’s really cool to put something on especially during Covid. It’s a unique experience because I think that it’s allowed us to see what we can do outside the gym as well," Barney said. 

 

Local organizations participated in the Row-athon, such as Prairie Dragon Paddlers. They are a professional Dragonboat team made up of breast cancer survivors. Miriam Garrett, one of the survivors, says the entire team is happy to participate and support a cause near to their heart. 

 

"We are happy to be here today to help raise awareness for breast cancer and want to help the local communities with those patients and helping with the cure and helping women through it," Garrett told WAND News

