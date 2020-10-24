"It’s really cool to put something on especially during Covid. It’s a unique experience because I think that it’s allowed us to see what we can do outside the gym as well," Barney said.
Local organizations participated in the Row-athon, such as Prairie Dragon Paddlers. They are a professional Dragonboat team made up of breast cancer survivors. Miriam Garrett, one of the survivors, says the entire team is happy to participate and support a cause near to their heart.
"We are happy to be here today to help raise awareness for breast cancer and want to help the local communities with those patients and helping with the cure and helping women through it," Garrett told WAND News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.