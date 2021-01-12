TAYLORVILLE, Ill (WAND) Safe Passage is opening more doors for drug rehabilitation in central Illinois.
"The more we have the better, so then it's right there in our town, and they don't have to travel so it's just going to help everybody its a win for everyone", said Denise Evans, Safe Passage coordinator in Taylorville. Safe Passage has just extended to Montgomery and Macoupin counties, and it is now back in Kincaid. Salvation Army in Springfield is set to start partnering with Safe Passage very soon.
"We're meeting with the county sheriff, we're meeting with the Springfield police department and surrounding policy departments to coordinate efforts of getting people who are desirous of treatment, getting them into the program", said Jim Bracey, Envoy for Salvation Army Sangamon County. He is excited to now reach more than just men with a rehabilitation program, as their previous program was limited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.