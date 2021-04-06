CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A sales tax in Christian County that would have financed a new jail and sheriff's office did not pass in the Tuesday night election.
The one percent tax was on the consolidated election ballot as a public safety proposition. A total of 4,842 people (78 percent) voted no and 1,327 people (22 percent) voted yes.
Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp had argued for the tax, saying the infrastructure in the county was failing and the jail was overcrowded. It was designed to hold 20 inmates, he said, and in early 2021 averages over 60.
Citizens had opinions going in both directions.
"i don't think we need any more new taxes," said Richard Wright. "We might need them, but I don't think we can afford them and I think all government operations ought to do that."
"I think it's very reasonable to give a penny on a dollar to help our community and invest in the safety of our community," said Scott Campbell.
According to Kettelkamp, the tax would have applied only to tangible retail. It would not include groceries, pharmacy farm equipment or vehicle expenses.
