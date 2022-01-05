DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Salvation Army in Decatur was successful in reaching its $600,000 Christmas fundraising goal!
With public help, families were assisted over the holiday season. Because of the public's generosity, officials said they will be in a position to help even more people in need in 2022.
"The Salvation Army wants to thank each and every person, business, school, church, & service group that donated, rang bells, or was a part of any events or efforts raising funds for The Salvation Army this year," a press release said. "The Red Kettles were back in full swing and our volunteer bell ringers are to thank along with the business partners that allow us to have Red Kettles in front of their stores. Thank you to Hobby Lobby, Farm and Fleet, Rural King, Sam’s Club, Kroger, & Walmart! 2021 brought out over 100 volunteers filling nearly 700 volunteer hours."
“There were so many who gave their personal donation to help raise these needed funds that support our programs that make such an impact in this community”. Lt. Shanell Debela added, “This community is amazing. I cannot thank our community enough for the support it gives us at Christmas each year and really all year long."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.