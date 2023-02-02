 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Sand Mountain Sam predicts early spring on Groundhog Day

  • Updated
  • 0
Sand Mountain Sam

SARDIS CITY, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s Groundhog Day and that means its time to head to Sardis City, Alabama, to hear from everyone’s favorite meteorologist, Sand Mountain Sam.

Many people are familiar with Punxsutawney Phil, but not many people know about Sand Mountain Sam in Marshall County. Sam is an opossum who makes a prediction about the weather around Feb. 2 each year.

Sam predicted that an early spring is on the way in 2023.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Weather Forecast

Poll