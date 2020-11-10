DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The election is over, but mail-in-ballots are still being counted.
It could take weeks to find out the official results. President Trump went as far as to claim ballots have been "incorrectly rejected" in one battleground state.
Voter turnout in 2020 shattered records in Illinois. Data shows more than 3 million voters cast their ballot. Election officials in central Illinois are still counting.
Josh Tanner and Don Gray are clerks in Macon and Sangamon counties. Their office will inform people if one's ballot was rejected. They said the mail-in ballot should be postmarked by Nov. 3. To the Sangamon County Clerk, a rejected ballot is rare.
"We've had access to 32,000 ballots that were cast by mail," Gray said. "194 were rejected, and to date, we only have 45 that were unresolved."
In Tanner's experience, a rejected ballot meant the signature did not match.
"Most of the people came in and resolved that through a new signature or a voter statement," Tanner said.
While mail-in-voting is scrutinized as a reason to commit voter fraud, both clerks can attest this form of voting is legitimate. Gray assured voting by mail is safe and secure.
"If you want to call in and check to see if your ballot's been accepted, you're more than welcome to," Tanner suggested.
Election officials will continue to count ballots until Nov. 17.
