SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- Starting now through Memorial Day weekend, the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office is stepping up enforcement to remind motorists to "Click It or Ticket."
"We want the act of buckling up to become automatic to all drivers and passengers," said Sheriff Jack Campbell. "' Click It or Ticket' isn't about citations – it's about saving lives. Wearing a seat belt can reduce the risk of fatal injury by 45%. Seat belts save lives every day, but they're only effective if they're used."
With Memorial Day weekend around the corner, lots of traveling will be done as the summer season kicks off, and Law enforcement wants to make sure you buckle up every time.
While Illinois currently has a 94.6% seat belt use compliance rate, unbelted occupants still account for more than half of those killed in motor vehicle crashes. The simple click of a seat belt could save thousands of lives each year.
The Illinois Department of Transportation administers the "Click It or Ticket" campaign with federal highway safety funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.