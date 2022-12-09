DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Santa's coming to town early for a special Christmas treat! Keep your eyes on the skies, as Santa will be flying into Decatur to make some extra special stops!
On Saturday, December 10, Santa himself will be doing a helicopter fly-in to 4 Decatur Park District locations. He will greet children, hand out candy canes, and collect last minute letters before heading back to the North Pole.
Santa's Stops are listed below!
10:00 a.m. - South Shores Park
10:45 a.m. - Hess Park
11:30 a.m. - Garfield Park
12:15 p.m. - Hickory Point Golf Course
