MATTOON, Ill. (WAND)- Sarah Bush Lincoln RN, Marlene Sieben, celebrates her retirement after 44 years of service.
In 1977, Sieben graduated from a three year program at Lakeview Nursing School where she gained plenty of hands-on practice at the Lakeview Memorial Hospital in Danville, now named OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center.
After graduation, she began working at Sarah Bush Lincoln in the medical-surgical unit.
Sieben states, “I’ve never wanted to be anything other than a nurse. I don’t know if nursing picked me or if I picked nursing. It’s my passion, and I loved being able to care for people in their time of need.”
Sieben worked full-time on the night shift tending to Women and Children, and choose to do so in order for her to spend time with her family. “We have a crazy life, but we made it work,” Sieben mused.
“My favorite part of nursing is being able to alleviate someone’s pain. A new baby is a huge part of someone’s life, and I loved helping to ease that transition for families,” Sieben insisted.
Over her 44 years she witnessed much growth including the Women and Children’s Center escalating from a Level One to a Level Two nursery, meaning fewer transfers and more deliveries.
“The foresight that administration has for Sarah Bush Lincoln is impressive. Sarah Bush Lincoln always makes the effort to invest in its staff. I have seen so much growth, and I am so fortunate to have been at this excellent organization for so long,” Sieben remarked.
Director of the Women and Children's Center, Cidny Rivas, says “Marlene is always the first to offer a kind word, a prayer, or a story when someone is celebrating, grieving, or going through a life event. She brings in a card for the group to sign and collects money for gifts or memorials. Her compassion will be greatly missed, and the legacy she leaves is one of dedication, love, and faith.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.