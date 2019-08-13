WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - A tree has been planted in memory of Tanner Gillen at Warrensburg Latham Middle School.
Gillen was 14 when he lost his battle to glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. His diagnosis was initially mistaken as a stroke in March 2018.
The school planted a Japanese Maple tree to honor Gillen and to help students never forget about their former classmate.
Gillen's legacy also continued when his parents donated his brain and tumor to further research on his specific type of glioblastoma.
A local food truck in Decatur also honored Gillen on Monday. The Tornado Truck gave away free Tanner Tough shirts and free deep fried Oreo cookies to celebrate, what would have been his 15th birthday.