DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A new depot for the Scovill Zoo train in Decatur has opened.
The new location, set up by the Decatur Park District, is near the Children’s Museum of Illinois parking lot. The zoo said the new location will give riders shade and seating while they wait to board the train.
Work on a project that extended the train from Scovill Zoo to the Children’s Museum was completed on late June. The train opened for passengers on June 28.
Riders on the extended path travel past the Scovill Garden House, the Shilling Environmental Education Center and the west side of the Scovill Sculpture Park. That path also goes by the Lake Decatur shoreline.