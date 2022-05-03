DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Scovill Zoo is offering family events, including one allowing mothers to get in free with a paid child, on the weekend of May 7-8.
On Saturday, May 7, the zoo plans to have games and gifts (while supplies last), along with animal presentations, as part of Zippy Zoo Day. Mothers with a paid child can claim free admission all weekend.
The Zippy Zoo Kids Fun Run is planned for Saturday. It will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the park.
In the one-mile run, kids will run between 10 animal-inspired activities. They include hopping like a wallaby, dashing like a cheetah, crawling like a mongoose and more, the zoo said.
Everyone who takes part in the run will get a Scovill Zoo water bottle, treat and a completion ribbon. Pre-registration costs $12.
Day-of registration begins at 8 a.m. and costs $15.
People can register by clicking here or calling (217)421-7435.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.