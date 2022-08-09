SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Springfield's teachers union has voted against a contract proposal from District 186.
80% of members of the Springfield Education Association voted to turn down the deal.
WAND News spoke with educators in the district who said the main concerns were about school security and classroom size. Some said they were also concerned about the proposed raises, not keeping up with rising inflation.
WAND News has reached out to the Springfield Education Association to learn more.
This is a developing story, WAND will continue to update it with the latest information.
