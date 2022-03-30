ILLINOIS (WAND) - HSHS Medical Group announced a second COVID-19 booster vaccine will be available to some Illinoisans.
The move to make the booster available follows a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The additional boosters from Pfizer or Moderna are available to people at age 50 and older and people 12 years and older with a weakened immune system. This booster should be taken at least four months after a person's first booster.
HSHS provides COVID-19 vaccines and testing to the public at drive-thru locations in Decatur, Springfield and O'Fallon. Appointments are needed for vaccine doses and testing.
In addition, established patients can receive vaccines and testing at some primary care clinics. To check availability, call your local HSHS Medical Group primary care office.
See the PDF document attached to this story for more information about making appointments.
