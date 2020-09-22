DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Vermilion County authorities arrested a second suspect in connection to the discovery of a man's remains.
According to the Vermilion County Sheriff's Office, the remains of Anthony R. Rouch were found on April 10 by people doing work on a rural property outside of Indianola. The investigation that followed led to the arrest of 24-year-old Dillon J. Steele on Sept. 3. Steele, who is from Paris, was found at a Tilton residence and is charged with first degree murder.
On Tuesday, authorities arrested Paris woman Melinda Warfel, 35. She is also charged with first degree murder after authorities found her at a Ridge Farm address.
Both suspects are held in the Vermilion County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.