URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A second murder suspect in an Urbana shooting case has been arrested.
The News-Gazette reports 36-year-old Brian J. Ferrell was taken into custody Thursday morning in Orlando, Fla., with U.S. marshals making the arrest. It's unknown when he will be in Champaign County.
Ferrell faces a first-degree murder charge and a count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. He is one of two suspects in the deadly Sept. 11 shooting of 33-year-old Kendall K. Jones.
Authorities found Jones at about 4:40 a.m. that day on a sidewalk in the 1400 block of Ivanhoe Way. He had multiple gunshot wounds.
The other suspect, identified as 32-year-old Jonathan E. Brumfield, is also in custody. He is held in lieu of $1 million bond and will be back in court on March 8.
Police said Jones and the alleged killers knew each other and people had been hanging out the night before the shooting at Jones' Ivanhoe Way home. They said some people at the house left and came back with Brumfield and Ferrell before a fight happened.
At least 24 shots were fired. Police found evidence of three different types of guns being fired at the scene but recovered none of them.
Ferrell has three past convictions on his record for mob action, possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespass to land, theft, attempted delivery of a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance. The crimes date back to 2003.
Jones faced trial on counts of reckless homicide, aggravated DUI and weapons charges when he died. They stemmed from a high-speed crash that authorities said happened on April 10 at Mattis and Bradley in Champaign, which caused the death of Champaign woman Cong Nguyen, 47.
