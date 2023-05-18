MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been charged with obstructing justice in connection with a dead dog that was found on the side of the road in Forsyth in January.
On Jan. 24, Macon County Animal Control started an investigation after a dead dog was found on Sawyer Road south of Illiniwick near Forsyth.
WAND News first reported about this incident back when the larger breed dog with brindle coloring wearing a pink collar was found. It appeared to have been severely malnourished. The resident who found the dog called it in to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.
Blankets were found on top of and near the crate, and it appeared the dog had tried to pull one inside the crate.
One arrest in relation to this incident, 33-year-old Twyla Kitsos, was previously announced.
On April 26, testimony was provided to a Macon County Grand Jury. The Grand Jury returned an indictment against 58-year-old Dewey E. Ford for Obstructing Justice, a Class 4 Felony, for his alleged involvement.
Ford was booked into the Macon County Jail the following day on a $5,000 bond.
