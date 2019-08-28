LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A new law called the Seizure Smart Act is aimed at protecting students with epilepsy.
The law will require a plan of action for students who live with epilepsy.
House Bill 1475 requires a parent or guardian of a student with epilepsy to submit a seizure action plan with the student's school so that they can properly respond to any incidents.
A delegated care aide will perform the activities and tasks necessary to assist a student in accordance with the seizure action plan.
Also, all school employees will receive training in the basics of seizure recognition and first aid.
School employees will not be liable for civil or other damages as a result of conduct, other than willful or wanton misconduct, related to the care of a student with epilepsy.
Epilepsy is the 4th most common neurological problem and is most likely to onset during childhood.
Under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Act, public schools are not allowed to place children with disabilities, including epilepsy, in a special education classroom setting away from all other students, just because the student requires special services.
This law will also forbids a school district from denying a student access to the school or any school-related activity on the basis that the student has epilepsy.
The bill was signed in to law on July 12 and is effective July 1, 2020.