(WAND) - U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Co-Chair of the Senate Ukraine Caucus and the Baltic Freedom Caucus, is in Warsaw, Poland, Monday as part of travel to two eastern European nations to discuss Russian aggression and interference in western democracies, and congressional support for the transatlantic relationship and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).
Durbin was joined by U.S. Senators Chris Coons (D-DE) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) in Warsaw for meetings with senior government officials. Those officials include Polish President Andrzej Duda; Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak; Senator Tomasz Grodzki, Marshal of the Polish Senate; U.S. Ambassador to Poland, Ambassador Mark Brzezinski; and U.S. Ambassador to Belarus, Ambassador Julie Fisher.
Durbin and Coons will then travel to Vilnius, Lithuania to meet with President Gitanas Nausėda, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė, Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis; Vice Minister of Defense Margiris Abukevicius; U.S. Ambassador to Lithuania, Robert Gilchrist; and U.S. forces working with their Lithuanian counterparts.
“Whether Putin is driven by megalomaniacal delusions of restoring the Soviet Union or is simply seeking to create chaos and sow dissension among Ukraine and NATO allies is unclear. But here’s what is clear: the courage and resilience of the people of Eastern Europe in their fight for freedom and democracy in the face of aggression by Russia,” said Durbin. “Not only do I have strong personal ties to the region, but these countries are essential NATO partners in upholding democratic values abroad. My message this week to our friends in Poland and Lithuania is very simple: you are not alone.”
