WASHINGTON (WAND) — U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin and and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth joined other top Democrats in Washington to call on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate an Illinois-based company that is marketing a child-sized rifle called the "JR-15".
Wee 1 Tactical, makers of the JR-15, describe the gun as a ".22 Long Rifle that functions like a modern sporting rifle, however and most importantly its small size, lightweight rugged polymer construction and ergonomics are geared towards smaller enthusiasts."
The Senators object to the marketing of a tactical-style weapon to children who cannot legally buy firearms themselves under federal law.
“Companies like Wee 1 Tactical, which I’m sorry to say is based in Illinois, are trying to get kids to use weapons that look like military-style rifles. They want more Americans to use these weapons, and they’re trying to hook them when they’re young with the JR-15. It’s straight out of the tobacco companies’ playbook. This kind of marketing is reckless. It’s dangerous. And it needs to stop,” said Durbin. “I join my colleagues in urging the Federal Trade Commission to investigate this marketing. And the Senate Judiciary Committee will examine ways to hold these reckless companies accountable.”
During the press conference, the legislators argued that the marketing tactics were especially dangerous given that military-style assault weapons are often used in mass shootings.
WAND reached out to Wee 1 Tactical regarding the press conference and a company representative sent the following statement:
"The JR-15 .22 youth training rifle is for adults who wish to supervise the safe introduction of hunting and shooting sports to the next generation of responsible gun owners. Parents and guardians wanting to pass on this American tradition have been purchasing small caliber, lighter youth training rifles for decades. The JR-15 incorporates a patented safety mechanism that provides an added level of safety available on no other rifle in production."
