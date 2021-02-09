SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) re-introduced legislation to designate the sites of the 1908 Race Riot in Springfield as a national monument.
The riot was the catalyst for the formation of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), which was founded 112 years ago this week.
The 1908 Springfield Race Riot National Monument Act would establish the site as a national monument to be managed by the U.S. National Park Service.
“The 1908 Springfield Race Riot site is of extraordinary cultural and historical importance to our state and to this country,” Duckworth said. “By designating this area a national monument, we will help ensure that the painful lessons learned here will not be lost for the generations of Americans to come. Making our national parks better reflect our nation’s people and history is long overdue, and it’s time we properly recognize this site.”
“The 1908 Springfield Race Riots were a violent and hateful tragedy that are a part of Illinois’ tumultuous history and shouldn’t be forgotten,” Durbin said. “It is because of this event that the NAACP was formed, which has served as an unwavering voice for Black Americans. I am happy to reintroduce the Springfield Race Riot National Monument Act along with Sen. Duckworth in order to honor the lives lost during the deadly riots and reaffirm our commitment to fighting prejudice and promoting equality in Illinois and throughout the United States.”
During the 1908 Race Riots, a mob of white residents murdered at least six Black Americans, burned Black homes and businesses and attacked hundreds of residents. In the aftermath of the riot, the NAACP was formed.
During an excavation as part of the Springfield High Speed Rail project, foundations and artifacts from homes destroyed during the riot were uncovered.
An agreement with community members was reached in 2018 to excavate the remains and designate the uncovered site a memorial.
Duckworth and Durbin originally introduced legislation to turn it into a national monument in 2019.
