Sensory Egg Hunt

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - This afternoon dozens of children had a chance to meet the easter bunny.
Though easter itself is a couple of weeks away, this particular event was in honor of children with special needs. Children had to be prepared to search high and low for colorful eggs eggs with lights, sounds and different textures to accomodate some children.
"We're really big on promoting inclusion and just giving individuals the same experience as the rest of the community members," said program manager Grace Rolinicki
This is the third year the Champaign Park District and Champaign-Urbana Special Recreations hold this event.
Kids were also provided with snacks, candy and toys.