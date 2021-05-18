CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A settlement with law enforcement has been reached in a lawsuit claiming EIU swimmer Jaylan Butler was wrongfully detained by authorities in 2019.
It happened on the night of Feb. 24, 2019, when Butler and his EIU teammates were returning from a South Dakota meet. The bus had arrived at a rest stop just south of the Illinois-Iowa border on Interstate 80.
Officers from Hampton and East Moline police departments came to the scene searching for a shooting suspect. They had responded to a call about a suspicious person running near the rest stop.
Video shows two officers arriving and running toward the charter bus.
Bus driver Todd Slingerland told WAND News there were two deputies in the area. He said one of them pointed a shotgun at Butler and told him to "get down on the *bleep* ground before I blow your *bleep* head off."
According to Slingerland, Butler was handcuffed and then taken to a squad car. Butler was then released after deputies ran his license plate and realized they had the wrong person, the driver said.
Rock Island County Sheriff Jerry Bustos had apologized, saying Butler "did not deserve to fear for his life that evening, and for that, we are sorry." He added he believed the lawsuit to be without merit and that "our deputies do not deserve to be tried and convicted by the media and the public for conduct that has not been proven."
It was unclear on video if Butler was detained or held at gunpoint as the lawsuit claimed.
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) released a statement about the resolution of the Butler lawsuit:
“We are pleased to announce the successful resolution of Butler v. Staes, et al., a matter first filed in January 2020. We filed this case after our client Jaylan – an innocent college student returning from a swim meet on his team’s bus – was taken to the ground and had a gun held to his head by police officers. After reaching a settlement with two of the officers who directly interacted with Jaylan on that fateful evening, Jaylan has filed a stipulation to dismiss the remaining claims.
"We filed this case to seek accountability for Jaylan and to raise awareness of the degree to which traumatic police interactions harm individuals, even when the person harmed is able to walk away. We believe, and Jaylan concurs, that our actions to date have satisfied those goals. Now, Jaylan can put this matter behind him and continue his private life as a student, athlete, and young man.
"We are so pleased to have worked on this case, and to represent Jaylan as he pursued accountability for the actions taken against him by police officers. Jaylan was determined to ensure that his experience would not simply fly under the radar the way abusive police interactions with young Black men often do. Despite all of the challenges of the last year, Jaylan has remained committed to this quest for accountability – both for himself and for the wider community – and continues to seek to ensure that police officers treat young Black men like himself with dignity and respect.
"We thank our co-counsel at Sidley Austin and all of those who have been part of the legal team supporting Jaylan. We also thank Jaylan‘s family for their support and partnership at every step in this process. We wish Jaylan the best of luck in the future and are pleased that this matter has been resolved in a positive fashion.”
Butler released a personal statement as well:
"The memories of that night being pressed to the ground, with officers swearing at me and a gun pointed at my head, will remain with me forever. But I know that unlike other Black men who have been stopped and manhandled by police, I got to go home. For me, this lawsuit has always been about holding the officers accountable for their actions that night. I believe I have accomplished that goal. As a result, I am happy to dismiss the suit and move forward.
"I want to thank all of the people from across the country who were supportive of me during this time. I value your well wishes and words of appreciation more than I can say.
"The end of this lawsuit is not the end of the fight for police accountability. We must ensure that officers are held to account when they violate someone’s constitutional rights. This is an effort that I will continue to support for the rest of my life.”
