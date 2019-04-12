URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Two sex offenders living in Illinois are charged with failing to update their registration.
The men facing charges include 57-year-old Dallas Eugene Clement, who is from Louisiana and currently lives in Mattoon, and Champaign man Matthew R. Poulin, 33. Each person recently appeared in federal court for arraignment.
Prosecutors say Clement did not update his registration for a period of two years and traveled as a carnival worker during that time. He is registered as a sex offender in Louisiana and was arrested on March 4. In a March 11 federal court appearance in Urbana, he was ordered to stay in U.S. Marshals custody.
Poulin is accused of failing to update his registration between Dec. 10, 2018 and Jan. 11, 2019 and was arrested on April 2. He is a convicted federal sex offender. A judge ordered him to also stay in U.S. Marshals custody.
A trial date of June 3 was set for Poulin Friday in federal court. Clement’s trial is scheduled to start on June 10.
A press release from prosecutors says the failure to register as a sex offender charge can mean up to 10 years in prison and a fine as high as $250,000.