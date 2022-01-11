SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Shelby County inmate who attacked two corrections officers in August faces prison time after a jury found him guilty.
Jon R. Miller was in the Shelby County Jail on Aug. 3, 2021 and became angry when the officers tried to move him to a different cell. He refused entry, blocked the door with his leg and repeatedly struck and kicked the officers.
The male officer had his glasses knocked to the floor and broken, his nose was bloodied, he needed liquid stitches for a cut to his lip and he suffered a brain bleed. The female officer was hit in the head and face repeatedly.
The final strike to the female officer was a punch to the face, which knocked her back and to the floor at a location out of the camera's view, per prosecutors.
Miller was then subdued and physically restrained by responding sheriff's deputies and jail personnel.
Both officers received hospital care after the attack. The male officer was transported to HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield. Neither officer was immediately able to return to work.
The jury found Miller guilty on two counts of aggravated battery to two correctional institution employees. His $200,000 bond was revoked after the verdicts were returned.
He will stay in Shelby County custody before a March 21, 2022 sentencing hearing. He faces three to 14 years in prison.
