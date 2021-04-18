CLARKSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - A missing Shelby County woman has been found dead according to the family of 72-year Sherry Hubbartt. The family tells WAND News she was killed over the weekend.
Illinois State Police put out a missing person person advisory for Hubbartt on Sunday after her family last saw her at her home in Clarksburg.
Police say Hubbartt was in the company of her grandson, Clayton Anderson, 25, in a 2009 Chevrolet Impala.
Illinois State Police have not said how Hubbartt died or when she died. However, Anderson is currently in jail in Nevada, some charges are related to the investigation in Shelby County.
The family told WAND News that Hubbart "was the glue of the family" and everyone loved her. They added she was a devoted Christian who put everyone before her.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.