SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — What started a piece of fleece has become something much more than the design dyed on it.
Each cut in the fabric is helping bring a sick veteran comfort.
"We want to support and recognize all of our veterans, even those who are on hospice," said Jennifer Hunter, senior vice president of the Shelbyville VFW Auxiliary.
The VFW Auxiliary and the local American Legion Auxiliary are teaming up for a joint operation: making military themed blankets for veterans on hospice care at Quad County Hospice.
"This is one of the many things we do for our veterans and our community," said Cathy Canada, VFW Auxiliary president. "We got together and voted on this and we're going to do a blanket for each branch in the service."
If you would like to see how you can help out with this project or others, contact the VFW Post 4829 Auxiliary through its Facebook page.