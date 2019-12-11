SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – State officials approved another location to grow marijuana for adult use in Illinois.
Shelby County Community Services in Shelbyville will be able to grow recreational cannabis starting in 2020. This brings the number of cultivation centers in the state to 16.
The state also approved for Ataraxia in Albion as a location to grow marijuana.
A full list of locations is below:
- Compass Ventures, Inc.- Litchfield
- Cresco Labs, LLC- Lincoln
- Cresco Labs, LLC- Kankakee
- Cresco Labs, LLC- Joliet
- Curative Health Cultivation, LLC- Aurora
- GTI Oglesby, LLC- Oglesby
- GTI Rock Island, LLC- Rock Island
- IESO, LLC- Carbondale
- Nature’s Grace and Wellness, LLC- Vermont
- PharmaCann, LLC- Dwight
- PharmaCann, LLC- Hillcrest
- Revolution Cannabis, LLC (DBA Ascend Illinois)- Barry
- Revolution Cannabis, LLC- Delavan
- Wellness Group Pharms, LLC- Anna
Other craft growers, infusers and transporters can apply for adult-use cannabis licenses through the IDOA starting on Jan. 7. The deadline for applications is March 15.