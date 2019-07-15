SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - State police say a man has died after a two-vehicle crash on IL Route 16.
A press release said the crash happened on Route 16 at County Road 1995 E in Shelby County, when 1998 Chevrolet truck driver Christopher P. Wood, 50, ran off the road to the right and overcorrected. Troopers said he then went over the median into the eastbound lanes, where a 1996 GMC truck driver hit the truck on the passenger side.
The GMC driver, a 49-year-old man, died at the scene. Troopers said neither driver had a seat belt on.
The Chevrolet driver is charged with driving with a license suspended, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper use of registration, no valid registration and failure to wear a properly adjusted seat belt.
Wood was transported to a hospital for treatment.