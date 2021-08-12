GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Nearly all roads in Gibson City were described as impassable by the National Weather Service Thursday afternoon.
NWS officials posted this update before 3 p.m. Thursday. Roads are completely covered in water, with flooding several feet deep in places.
Drivers should not drive through flooded roadways. Any unnecessary travel in the area should be avoided.
All state routes leading in and out of Gibson City are closed Thursday afternoon.
The Ford County Sheriff's Office confirmed responders have evacuated multiple homes. They said they are working to move them to a different location for the time being.
Gibson City is under a boil order Thursday evening after the water tower's power was shut off for safety reasons, officials said. The order is expected to be active for "some time" because testing must be done before the tower can be used again.
In addition, Gibson City has opened its downtown American Legion for shelter Thursday evening. Free meals to city workers, first responders and displaced citizens are being provided by Goin Catering.
The Gibson Area Hospital said people who have been evacuated and displaced from Thursday flooding without their medications can call Gibson Family Pharmacy/Medicine Shoppe at (217)784-8545 and officials will assist with emergency medication needs.
Click here for updates from Gibson City.
