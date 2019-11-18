MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to be safe this Thanksgiving holiday while driving.
Over the holiday the sheriff's department will conduct a traffic safety campaign focusing on impaired and unbuckled drivers.
"Holiday traffic brings with it an increased risk for accidents," said Macon County Sherri Tony Brown. "To ensure your family makes it to and from your Thanksgiving feast without incident, make a conscious choice to buckle up and plan ahead for a sober ride home."
In 2018 IDOT reports that 15 deadly crashes happened over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. At least one involved a DUI.
Illinois State Police, the sheriff's office and other local police will conduct an effort to crackdown on impaired driving from Nov. 22 through the holiday weekend.