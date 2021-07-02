CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - At least one person has been shot at an American Legion in Champaign, the organization confirms.
A representative with the American Legion confirmed the shooting with WAND News over the phone. The shooting was at a location in the 700 block of N. Hickory St., they said.
WAND News has a crew on the way.
