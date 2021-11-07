URBANA, Ill (WAND) - Urbana Police were called out to a report of shots fired near the University of Illinois Sunday morning.
Police said at about 1:23 AM on Sunday they responded to Florida Avenue between Goodwin and Maryland Dr to a report of shots fired.
Campus police were alerted to the situation as well. No damage or injuries were reported.
Urbana Police told WAND they have three possible suspect vehicles, which were caught on a security camera near the scene.
According to University of Illinois University Police the photo in this article was taken near First Street and Kirby Avenue traveling at a high speed.
Anyone with information on these vehicles or the incident is asked to call Urbana Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.