DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Symetra Tour made a big announcement about the future of the Forsyth Classic last year. It would no longer be held at Hickory Point Golf Course in Decatur.
The Symetra Tour is an LPGA qualifying tournament. It had been held in Decatur for 35 years before the announcement that 2019 would be the final year.
The decision was made due to a lack of funding for the tournament.
However, in the past, the tournament had provided a big economic boost for the area. In 2012, an economic impact study estimated that to be around $500,000, with people spending money at local hotels, restaurants, and gas stations.
Now, some in the community are curious to see whether enough public interest could be garnered to raise funding and possibly bring the tournament back in the future.
Stephanie Endsley served as the Tournament Coordinator for close to ten years, working directly with the tournament director.
She said she was "crushed" when the tournament ended, but when funding could not be secured, there was no other option to go forward.
She had hoped to secure the tournament in Decatur for another two years.
A total of $250,000 needed to be raised. The purse would make up $150,000 of that amount.
144 players from the United States and around the world compete to earn their spot on the LPGA Tour. Past Forsyth Classic champions have included two-time winner Tammie Green, Marilyn Lovander, Vicky Hurst, and four-time Rolex LPGA Player of the Year Award winner Lorena Ochoa, and Jennifer Song.
The 35th annual Forsyth Classic presented by the Decatur Parks District was held June 14-16, 2019.
The Forsyth Classic was the longest running tournament on the LPGA Symetra Tour and the third longest running women’s golf tournament.
Endsley said she cannot say with certainty whether the Symetra Tour would be willing to return if funding could be secured. But she hopeful gauging the public's interest could help organizers determine whether pursuing a return is the right choice for the community.
The Symetra Tour will restart its 2020 season July 24-26 at FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship in Battle Creek, Michigan. The tour staged one event before the COVID-19 pandemic led to a 3-month hiatus.
Players are expected to compete for more than $1.5 million in total prize money in the revised schedule. The original full schedule had $3.6 million in total purses.
