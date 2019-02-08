FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - The Symetra Tour has made a big announcement about the future of the Forsyth Classic.
The Symetra Tour announced this June will be the final time it will be held at Hickory Point Golf Course in Decatur.
It is an LPGA qualifying tournament and has been held in Decatur for 35 years.
144 players from the United States and around the world compete to earn their spot on the LPGA Tour. Past Forsyth Classic champions have included two-time winner Tammie Green, Marilyn Lovander, Vicky Hurst, and four-time Rolex LPGA Player of the Year Award winner Lorena Ochoa, and Jennifer Song.
The 35th annual Forsyth Classic presented by the Decatur Parks District will be held June 14-16.
The three day, 54 –hole stroke play professional tournament features a purse of $130,000.
The Forsyth Classic is the longest running tournament on the LPGA Symetra Tour and the third longest running women’s golf tournament.
This is a developing story. WAND News will share more details as they come into the newsroom.