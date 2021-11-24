URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A "significant" water main break occurred Wednesday at Clark-Lindsey retirement community, officials said.
It happened Wednesday morning. Leaders said staff and the Urbana Fire Department quickly responded.
The cause of the break is under investigation. Flooding happened in some of the common areas, but no resident apartments were affected.
Clark-Lindsey leaders said the water supply has been turned off while appropriate repairs are being made. As an interim solution, independent living residents will be temporarily located.
"For the safety and comfort of our residents living in our independent living apartments, we are assisting them in relocating temporarily to hotel rooms that we have secured, or to be with their families," said Deb Reardanz, the facility's president and CEO. "We are working as quickly as possible to minimize any inconvenience and to have residents return to their apartments."
Leaders said the relocation plan will have no effect on Meadowbrook Health Center, Green House Homes or Meadows Edge villa residents, all on the Clark-Lindsey campus.
The facility will continue to operate nursing care services, dining services, maintenance services among other departments will continue to operate.
