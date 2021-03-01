DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The body of Lt. Eugene Lasco is being laid to rest in Decatur Monday.
Lt. Eugene Lasco was killed Feb. 21 while trying to help a fellow officer being stabbed by an inmate at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City.
There was a short ceremony at 8:00am Monday morning in Indiana to remove and transport Lasco's body to the burial location at Graceland-Fairlawn cemetery in Decatur.
57-year old Lt. Eugene Lasco was born in Decatur.
Illinois State Police met Indiana State Police at the state border to accompany the procession to Decatur.
Graceland-Fairlawn cemetery tells WAND News they have donated a flag to be flown on Oakland Avenue by the Hickory Point Fire Department as his body is brought to Decatur.
A private graveside ceremony is planned for just after noon on Monday.
According to the Indiana Department of Corrections, Lasco was stabbed by 38-year-old inmate Tymetri Campbell. Campbell is serving a 130 year prison sentence for three murder convictions from 2004.
(0) comments
