TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Workers with the U.S. Small Business Administration are helping those affected by December 1st storms apply for low-interest disaster loans.
The workers are stationed at the Taylorville Fire Department through January 17.
“It’s been busy,” said public affairs specialist Andrea Ramsonugh Thursday. “We’ve had traffic all throughout the day. We’re here to help.”
The loans can provide up to $40,000 for affected homeowners and renters to repair or replace personal property, $200,000 for homeowners to repair or replace damaged homes and up to $2 million for businesses to recover, according to information provided by the SBA.
Along with in-person applications, people affected can also apply by calling 1-800-659-2955 or by visiting the SBA’s website.
“It’s a very quick process,” Ramsonugh said. It’s less than 20 minutes. You come in, we fill out an application hands-on for you. Then once you complete that, someone will come out, finish filling out your loan, and in two weeks you should receive a check.”