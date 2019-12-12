CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A resident was able to escape their home during a fire after a smoke alarm alerted them.
The Champaign Fire Department responded to a fire in the 900 block of W. Vine Street on Thursday around 5:45 a.m. Crews were able to quickly put the fire found in the wall out.
Firefighters say the resident was alerted to the fire by a smoke alarm. Crews found smoke coming from the attic and eaves of the home. They were able to put out the fire by opening a wall near the fireplace where a small fire was found inside.
The cause of the fire was attributed to the fireplace. No injuries were reported.
Fire officials say having a smoke alarm helps alert residents early to help them get out of the home in time.