(WAND WEATHER)- The first widespread snow of the season fell across Central Illinois early Tuesday.
Once the saturation process took place before daybreak, snow began falling.
Accumulations across the area will range from 1/2" southeast to as much as 3" northwest. A "Winter Weather Advisory" remains in effect through noon Tuesday for our northern and western counties.
More light snow is possible Wednesday and Thursday with minor accumulations.
Bitterly cold air settles in for the rest of the week.
Highs Friday through the weekend will be in the 20s to around 30°. Overnight lows will drop into the teens with wind chills in the single digits.
It starts to warm up as Thanksgiving week kicks off.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
