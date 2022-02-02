ILLINOIS (WAND) - Some Central Illinois health organizations have closed clinics for Thursday due to continued snowfall.
As winter weather continues to cause roads to be dangerous, changes will include the following:
Carle Health
Carle Health announced all Champaign-Urbana and surrounding region clinic locations will move to fully virtual care on Thursday, Feb. 3. This change includes no facility access at all non-hospital locations, in Champaign, Urbana, Mattoon, Monticello, Mahomet, Rantoul, Effingham, Tuscola and Danville.
Convenient Care locations are also closing Thursday. Patients should consider if they can safely travel to Convenient Care Plus locations in Urbana, Mattoon and Danville more more emergent needs.
COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites in Champaign, Mattoon and Danville will stay closed.
There will be some scheduled procedures and surgeries continuing on-site, in order to support those with the most critical care needs. Patients who are impacted have been contacted to confirm continuing appointments. Carle emergency care services are always available and open.
Carle said it is encouraging the public to stay indoors and off roads as much as possible during winter weather. Before a person leaves, they should make sure their vehicle has a full gas tank and a go-kit is packed. A kit should at least include battery jumper cables, a flashlight, a blanket and a fully charged cell phone.
HSHS
A Facebook post from HSHS officials said the company closed all HSHS Medical Group clinics at noon Wednesday because of weather conditions. They have a goal of opening all clinics Thursday, but noted some may be on a delayed start.
Those who have a medical emergency should call 911 or go to the emergency room. Priority Care on South MacArthur in Springfield will be open until 8 p.m. as usual.
Memorial Health
Some Memorial Health locations in Central Illinois will be closed or operating on a delay due to weather. Find a full list here.
Sarah Bush Lincoln
Click here to see the latest updates on closures from the Sarah Bush Lincoln Facebook page.
Springfield Clinic
Springfield Clinic announced some locations will have adjusted opening hours or will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 3. While Springfield Clinic is taking calls, it said many locations are closed and there is a limited staff to handle calls. Longer wait times should be expected. TeleNurse is available for patients.
The following clinics will have adjusted opening hours:
- 1st Floor Center for Women's Health - Opening at 10 a.m.
- Springfield Clinic Macomb: Family Medicine is opening at 10 a.m.
- Springfield Clinic Peoria Heights: Opening at 9 a.m.
- Springfield Clinic Radiation Oncology at St. John's Springfield: Opening at 10 a.m.
- Springfield Clinic Peoria: Dr. Mammolito and Dr. Hopping - opening 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (All other providers will be closed)
The following clinics will be closed:
- Springfield Clinic 1st – 800 Building - Cardiology, Infusion, Rheumatology, Urology, Neurosurgery, Neurology, Interventional Spine Care, Physical Medicine & Rehab, Chiropractic, Vascular Surgery and Vascular Ultrasound, Orthopedic surgery
- Springfield Clinic 1st - 900 Building: Infectious Diseases & Travel Medicine, 2nd Floor Center for Women's Health, Dermatology, General Surgery and Colorectal surgery
- Springfield Clinic Allergy, Asthma & Immunology at HSHS St. John's Health Center
- Springfield Clinic at St. John's Pavilion: Gastroenterology and Urology
- Springfield Clinic at Unity Point – Pekin
- Springfield Clinic Carpenter
- Springfield Clinic Center for Plastic Surgery
- Springfield Clinic Chiropractic - Dr. Windie McKay
- Springfield Clinic Decatur Lake Shore
- Springfield Clinic Decatur Pediatrics
- Springfield Clinic Decatur MOHA
- Springfield Clinic Downtown Drive-Up Lab
- Springfield Clinic Effingham
- Springfield Clinic Effingham – Dermatology
- Springfield Clinic Flora
- Springfield Clinic Jacksonville
- Springfield Clinic Jacksonville MOHA
- Springfield Clinic Koke Mill
- Springfield Clinic Laboratory – All locations
- Springfield Clinic Lincoln
- Springfield Clinic Main Campus East: Bariatrics, 4th Floor Family Medicine, 3rd and 4th Floor Internal Medicine
- Springfield Clinic Main Campus West: Dermatology, Gastroenterology, Pulmonary, Sleep Disorders Center, 1st Floor Family Medicine, Psychiatry
- Springfield Clinic MOHA
- Springfield Clinic Morton Pediatrics
- Springfield Clinic Moweaqua
- Springfield Clinic Neoga
- Springfield Clinic Newton
- Springfield Clinic Oncology - All locations
- Springfield Clinic Optical Center West Wabash
- Springfield Clinic Pediatric and Adolescent Center
- Springfield Clinic Peoria (Except for Dr. Mammolito and Dr. Hopping - opening 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
- Springfield Clinic Peoria Allergy and Asthma
- Springfield Clinic Peoria Lindbergh - Pediatrics
- Springfield Clinic Peoria Proctor
- Springfield Clinic Rehabilitation Services
- Springfield Clinic Rehabilitation Services – Monroe
- Springfield Clinic Rehabilitation Services - West Wabash
- Springfield Clinic Sherman Rehabilitation Service
- Springfield Clinic Sherman: Family Medicine
- Springfield Clinic Stewardson
- Springfield Clinic Taylorville
- Springfield Clinic Taylorville - Cheney
- Springfield Clinic Urgent Care Jacksonville
- Springfield Clinic Urgent Care Main (1025 S. Sixth St)
- Springfield Clinic Urgent Care Sherman
- Springfield Clinic Urgent Care West Wabash
- Springfield Clinic Wabash
- Springfield Clinic West Side Drive-Up Lab
- Springfield Clinic Carlinville
- Springfield Clinic Decatur
VA Illiana Health Care System
VA Illiana is closing its community based outpatient clinics beginning at 2 p.m. Wednesday, with closures lasting through Thursday, Feb. 3 to ensure veterans stay safe in inclement weather.
Closed locations will include Bloomington VA Clinic, Bob Michel Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic in Peoria (including pharmacy services), Decatur VA Clinic, Mattoon VA Clinic and Springfield VA Clinic.
Veterans, service members, National Guard and Reserve members and those who support them can be helped in crisis by calling the Veterans Crisis Line. It can be reached by dialing (800)273-8255 and pressing 1 for veterans.
