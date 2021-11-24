TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Taylorville leaders have found space to build a new skate park.
The park board has approved using the 10-acre Don Bragg Sports Complex at Jaynes Park for this project. The next step is raising money, and organizers are currently placing bids.
Because of this, the cost is still up in the air.
Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler said the area would give the community a safe place to skate other than busy roads and sidewalks.
"I think the kids need somewhere to go. The kids come out here in the downtown area nightly and we do have some trouble down here," Wheeler said. "Fights and stuff, from a law enforcement standpoint, we always want kids to have somewhere to go and play. I think a skate park would be a great addition to the city, and i think we need one. I spoke to a lot of my colleagues that have skate parks in their cities and they say they don't have any issues with skate parks."
Local skateboarder Evan Mitchell is a driving force behind the park. He creates and sells skateboards, with proceeds going toward fundraising.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.