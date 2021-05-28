DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Splash Cove in Decatur is set to open to the public Saturday.
Since 2016, the idea of a water park in Decatur has been in the making. Danita Roseman, aquatic director for the Decatur Park District, said it started out as conversations with the community and now the wait is finally over.
“It’s been a long time coming,” she said.
The water park was supposed to open in 2020, but because of the pandemic and state metrics, the opening day had to be delayed.
“I’m just so glad that even though it’s limited capacity this year or right now, we are still open and allowing people to come in," she said.
Splash Cove features a lazy river, a high-dive, water zip line, a rock wall and the slides are based out of a company in Switzerland. On one slide, guests will stand up, and another has video panels and speakers throughout the ride down.
“They are completely unique to the United States,” she shared.
Under the COVID-19 Bridge Phase, Splash Cove can only open at 50% capacity, or nearly 500 guests. For people wanting to visit, they will have to register online at splashcove.org.
In addition, people who are vaccinated do not need to wear a mask, but guests who aren’t vaccinated must wear a mask when they aren’t in the water. That is required when they are utilizing the locker rooms or standing in line at the concession stand.
